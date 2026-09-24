KEBA Automation 2025 Turnover Down 20.4% YOY

KEBA Automation 2025 Turnover Down 20.4% YOY. KEBA Automation, the local subsidiary of the Austrian group of the same name, saw its turnover go down by 20.4% in 2025, to RON83.5 million (â€¦) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]