Romania's National Theatre Festival returns for 36th edition in OctoberThe 36th edition of Romania’s National Theatre Festival (FNT) will take place in Bucharest from October 16 to 25 under the theme “[...]perfectly human.” Its programme includes 88 performances presented in 24 venues across the capital. At the centre of the festival are 36 productions selected (…)
Orange leads Romania in 5G coverage, nPerf saysOverall, telecommunications provider Orange is in first place in Romania regarding 5G coverage, while Digi leads in 4G, according to an nPerf barometer published this week. The barometer compared the coverage of the three operators in Romania at the national and regional level. Orange ranked (…)