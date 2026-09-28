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September 28, 2026

Romania’s TollRo road charging platform goes live this week
Sep 28, 2026

Romania’s TollRo road charging platform goes live this week.

Romania’s new TollRo electronic road charging platform will become operational at midnight on October 1, 2026, the National Road Infrastructure (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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Romania's National Theatre Festival returns for 36th edition in October The 36th edition of Romania’s National Theatre Festival (FNT) will take place in Bucharest from October 16 to 25 under the theme “[...]perfectly human.” Its programme includes 88 performances presented in 24 venues across the capital. At the centre of the festival are 36 productions selected (…)

Orange leads Romania in 5G coverage, nPerf says Overall, telecommunications provider Orange is in first place in Romania regarding 5G coverage, while Digi leads in 4G, according to an nPerf barometer published this week. The barometer compared the coverage of the three operators in Romania at the national and regional level. Orange ranked (…)

Statistical Office: Romanian Executives Expect Broadly Stable Economic Activity And Rising Prices In September-November 2026 Romanian managers expect economic activity to remain broadly stable across the main sectors between September and November 2026, reveals the latest business tendency survey released by the country's statistical office INS on Monday, Sept 28.

Romanians adopt AI faster than workplaces are ready to integrate it, survey says More than 83% of Romanians use artificial intelligence, but only 15.4% use it at work. At the same time, 22% of employees turn to AI first 3 when they are unsure how to handle a work task, and 27% understand that the technology will transform their work, but do not know how to prepare, according (…)

Survival threat persists for Europe's rarest freshwater fish, with most detected along tiny Romanian river stretch Researchers identified 150 asprete fish in Romania’s Vâlsan River during annual scientific monitoring conducted from September 22 to 25, down from 181 specimens in 2025. Of this year’s total, 114 fish (or 76%), were found along a single 450-meter stretch representing less than 5% of the (…)

The PSD will not vote for the Siegfried Mure?an Government The PSD will not vote for the Siegfried Mure?an government, Social Democratic Party leader Sorin Grindeanu announced Monday morning. He says the party reaffirms its desire to govern.

Grindeanu denies having negotiated a gas deal with the Americans PSD President Sorin Grindeanu denied on Monday, September 28, that he had discussed signing gas contracts during his meeting with Kimberly Guilfoyle, the U.S. ambassador to Greece.

 


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