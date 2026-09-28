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September 28, 2026

Orange leads Romania in 5G coverage, nPerf says
Sep 28, 2026

Orange leads Romania in 5G coverage, nPerf says.

Overall, telecommunications provider Orange is in first place in Romania regarding 5G coverage, while Digi leads in 4G, according to an nPerf (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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