Consumer Loan Reference Index IRCC Rises Slightly To 5.57% In Q4/2026The IRCC, which banks use to set interest rates for variable-rate loans granted after May 2019, will rise to 5.57% per annum in the fourth quarter of 2026 (October - December), compared to the 5.56% level set for the third quarter of 2026, as per data released by Romania's central bank on (…)
Benefit Online Founders Launch Simplifi, An e-Signature Platform For SMEsAdrian and Adriana Sarbu, members of the team that built the Benefit Online employee benefits platform and sold it to Edenred, have launched Simplifi, an electronic signature and document management platform tailored for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), aiming to reach 2 million users (…)
Love letter by famed Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancu?i up for auctionA love letter sent by Constantin Brâncu?i to one of the women he filmed in his studio is up for auction at Artmark’s “From Eminescu to Enescu” Rare Book Auction, scheduled to take place exclusively online on October 8. “The women who crossed the threshold of his studio were part of Constantin (…)