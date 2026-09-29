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September 29, 2026

Romanian startup .lumen wins major award in Munich
Sep 29, 2026

Romanian startup .lumen wins major award in Munich.

Romanian deep-tech startup .lumen announced that it won the post-certification category of the Europe’s Best MedTech competition in Munich. The (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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AnimaWings Files For Insolvency AnimaWings, the Romanian airline owned by brothers Cristian and Marius Pandel, the founders of Christian Tour, has filed a request with the Bucharest Tribunal to open insolvency proceedings.

 


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