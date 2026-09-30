North Bucharest Investments and Denya announce "Discover Denya Lake", an exclusive event dedicated to the €45 million residential development in north Bucharest

North Bucharest Investments and Denya announce "Discover Denya Lake", an exclusive event dedicated to the €45 million residential development in north Bucharest. As one of Israel's largest and most prominent construction and infrastructure groups, Denya brings decades of experience and a strong (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]