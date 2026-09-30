North Bucharest Investments and Denya announce "Discover Denya Lake", an exclusive event dedicated to the €45 million residential development in north Bucharest
Sep 30, 2026
North Bucharest Investments and Denya announce "Discover Denya Lake", an exclusive event dedicated to the €45 million residential development in north Bucharest.
As one of Israel's largest and most prominent construction and infrastructure groups, Denya brings decades of experience and a strong (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]