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October 1, 2026

Three-Month ROBOR Accelerates, Leaps to 6.06%
Oct 1, 2026

Three-Month ROBOR Accelerates, Leaps to 6.06%.

The three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei taken out before May (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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