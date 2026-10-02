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October 2, 2026

Raffaello Shoes Factory Turns to Losses in 2025
Oct 2, 2026

Raffaello Shoes Factory Turns to Losses in 2025.

Raffaello Shoes Factory, Romania’s biggest shoes producer, owned by Italy’s Grisport, in 2025 posted turnover of RON170.9 million (EUR33.9 (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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