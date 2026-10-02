Chinese premium automotive brand LEPAS enters Romania and opens its first showroom in Sibiu. LEPAS plans to expand its Romanian dealer network to 24 locations by 2027



Chinese premium automotive brand LEPAS enters Romania and opens its first showroom in Sibiu. LEPAS plans to expand its Romanian dealer network to 24 locations by 2027.

Sibiu/Romania, October 2, 2026 – RBJ – LEPAS, an automotive brand within the Chery Group portfolio, has officially entered the Romanian market (…)