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October 2, 2026

Cosmin Ghita To Take Over As Head Of WANO In January 2027
Oct 2, 2026

Cosmin Ghita To Take Over As Head Of WANO In January 2027.

Cosmin Ghita will take over as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WANO – the World Association of Nuclear Operators, at the beginning of 2027, (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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Romanian tennis legend Simona Halep terminates contract with struggling carrier AnimaWings Former tennis player Simona Halep announced on Friday, October 2, that she decided to terminate her ambassador contract with AnimaWings, a company that launched judicial reorganization proceedings in recent days. On Wednesday, September 30, AnimaWings announced that it had launched “a judicial (…)

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