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October 6, 2026

Agrotex Satu Mare Returns to Profit in 2025
Oct 6, 2026

Agrotex Satu Mare Returns to Profit in 2025.

Farm input supplier Agrotex Satu Mare in 2025 registered turnover worth RON583 million (EUR115.6 million), up 16% from 2024, in line with ZF (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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