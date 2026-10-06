Romania's City Grill announces leadership changes amid expansionRomanian restaurant operator City Grill Group announced that it appointed Carmen Polcovnicu as CEO and Ionu? Ceban as chief operating officer (COO), effective August 2026. Former CEO and co-founder Daniel Mischie has moved into the role of executive chairman, focusing on strategy, acquisitions, (…)
Solar project marketplace Solmeria expands to RomaniaEuropean renewable energy marketplace Solmeria recently launched in Romania, allowing solar and battery storage projects to be offered for sale individually rather than only as part of larger portfolios. Its first Romanian listings comprise two hybrid solar and storage projects in Cluj county (…)
Romanian parties wait for PM-designate Luca Niculescu to unveil his plansThe Social Democrats (PSD), meanwhile, have taken a more active stance, signalling readiness for negotiations while reportedly seeking a direct or indirect role in the next government, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported. The far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) has confirmed that it (…)
Schmitz Cargobull to build EUR 25 mln factory in western RomaniaThe company will build a hall of approximately 23,500 square metres for the production of chassis subassemblies for semi-trailers and the assembly of complete vehicles, ebihoreanul.ro reported. Schmitz Cargobull has committed to investing at least EUR 25 mln and creating at least 200 jobs. (…)