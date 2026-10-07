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October 7, 2026

Damen Mangalia Shipyard Enters New Sale Process Stage
Oct 7, 2026

Damen Mangalia Shipyard Enters New Sale Process Stage.

Bankrupt Damen Mangalia shipyard is entering a new stage of its sale process, after the new tender for the assets of the industrial platform was (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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