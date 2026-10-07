Furniture Maker Ecolor Ends 2025 In The RedFurniture manufacturer Ecolor, the local subsidiary of the Sweden’s Gyllensvaans Möbler, posted RON364.9 million (EUR72.4 million) revenue in 2025, down 15.3% from 2024’s RON431.2 million (EUR86.6 million), according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.
Romanian employees increasingly turn to AI for help at work, report saysTools based on artificial intelligence are becoming the go-to problem-solvers for employees whenever a problem arises, according to the MKOR study “AI Adoption Report Romania 2026.” Roughly 1 in 5 employees (22%) ask an AI first, rather than a team colleague or direct manager. When they do not (…)
Romanian prosecutors seize C?lin Georgescu's bank accounts in fraud caseProsecutors with the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) announced on Wednesday, October 7, that they had seized several bank accounts opened in C?lin Georgescu’s name. It is not yet clear how many bank accounts were seized, but Digi24 sources referred to seven (…)
Bucharest Photofest to bring over 200 artists to Romanian capitalBucharest Photofest returns from October 9 to 18 with more than 200 artists and 40 events across ten venues in the Romanian capital. This year’s theme, “Witness,” explores photography as a form of social and cultural engagement. The programme includes work documenting the siege of Mariupol by (…)