Altex Founder Dan Ostahie Develops Retail Park ChainBusinessman Dan Ostahie, known for having developed electronics and computer retailer Altex, the leader of its respective market, and for having bought the DIY retailer Brico Depot a few years ago, is now developing his third bet – a retail park chain.
ASF: Private Pension Fund Assets Up To RON246B In H1, 2026The private pension system in Romania performed soundly in the first half of 2026, with 9.6 million participants and RON246 billion in total assets managed by private pension funds in June, an increase of 39% on the year-ago period, Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) data show.
Tokyo festival celebrates Romanian pianist Dinu LipattiDinu Lipatti – Tokyo Music Festival, an event celebrating the Romanian pianist and composer, is scheduled to take place starting this weekend at the Min-On Cultural Centre in Tokyo. The event will bring together musicians Ryugo Yoshino, the Japanese-born pianist who will open the event; tenors (…)