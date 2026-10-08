Laguna Euromob 2025 Net Profit Up 62.4% YOY

Laguna Euromob 2025 Net Profit Up 62.4% YOY. Furniture producer Laguna Euromob for 2025 reported turnover worth RON91.8 million (EUR18.2 million), slightly up, by 0.9%, from 2024, in line (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]