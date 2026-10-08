Romania's Mangalia shipyard sold to Rheinmetall for EUR 138 mlnDamen Shipyards Mangalia has been sold to Rheinmetall Real Estate Romania for EUR 138.03 million, excluding VAT, judicial liquidator CITR announced on Friday, October 9. The company won the auction conducted as part of the shipyard’s insolvency proceedings. CITR said the transaction could allow (…)
New bridge, crossing point linking Romania and Ukraine inauguratedA new bridge and a border crossing point linking Romania and Ukraine were inaugurated on Thursday, October 8. The project also includes a border crossing point with Ukraine, Sighetu Marma?iei II, and covers a total of 1.2 km on Romanian territory. In the first phase, only vehicles weighing less (…)
Greenvolt secures EUR 284 mln financing for Romanian wind farmRenewable energy developer Greenvolt Power announced that it secured EUR 284 million in project financing for its Gurb?ne?ti wind farm in Romania. The project will comprise 42 turbines and is expected to become one of the country’s largest wind farms. The financing was provided by a syndicate (…)