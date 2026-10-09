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October 9, 2026

Freight Carrier Trans SESE Revenue Up 25.5% In 2025
Oct 9, 2026

Freight Carrier Trans SESE Revenue Up 25.5% In 2025.

Road freight carrier Trans SESE, headquartered in Cluj-Napoca and a local subsidiary of the Spanish group SESE, posted more than RON275 million (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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Romania's Mangalia shipyard sold to Rheinmetall for EUR 138 mln Damen Shipyards Mangalia has been sold to Rheinmetall Real Estate Romania for EUR 138.03 million, excluding VAT, judicial liquidator CITR announced on Friday, October 9. The company won the auction conducted as part of the shipyard’s insolvency proceedings. CITR said the transaction could allow (…)

Stockholm's Teater Tribunalen brings Holocaust-themed play to Bucharest as part of Romanian tour The Bucharest performance, a free-entry one, is scheduled for October 10 at the Jewish State Theater. The production, performed in Swedish with Romanian subtitles, stars Adriana Savin, Henrik Dahl and Gaianeh Pilossian. The Teater Tribunalen tour opened with two performances at the (…)

New bridge, crossing point linking Romania and Ukraine inaugurated A new bridge and a border crossing point linking Romania and Ukraine were inaugurated on Thursday, October 8. The project also includes a border crossing point with Ukraine, Sighetu Marma?iei II, and covers a total of 1.2 km on Romanian territory. In the first phase, only vehicles weighing less (…)

Romanian-founded AI startup Siena raises USD 17 million in Series A funding Siena, a startup founded by Romanians Andrei Negr?u (co-founder and CEO) and Lisa Popovici (co-founder and CMO) in 2022, has raised USD 17 million in a Series A funding round led by York IE, with participation from Joyance Ventures and existing investors Aglaé Ventures and Sierra Ventures. With (…)

Greenvolt secures EUR 284 mln financing for Romanian wind farm Renewable energy developer Greenvolt Power announced that it secured EUR 284 million in project financing for its Gurb?ne?ti wind farm in Romania. The project will comprise 42 turbines and is expected to become one of the country’s largest wind farms. The financing was provided by a syndicate (…)

The political crisis, in it's sixth month. Sorin Grindeanu demands restoration of majority with the Liberals and UDMR PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu claims that Romania could have already had a Government with full powers if restoring a stable majority had been put before political and electoral calculations.

Romania's economy stagnates in Q2 2026, contracts 0.6% in first half of the year Romania’s GDP remained unchanged in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous quarter, while the economy contracted by 0.6% in the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2025, according to provisional data published on Friday, October 9, by the National Institute of (…)

 


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