Autumn season of Documentary Mondays starts at Czech Centre in BucharestThe autumn season of the film program Documentary Mondays will cover four film screenings, followed by meetings and discussions with special guests. The four films explore “lives transformed by the passage of time and relationships that endure or fall apart, following people confronting their (…)
Romania's Mangalia shipyard sold to Rheinmetall for EUR 138 mlnDamen Shipyards Mangalia has been sold to Rheinmetall Real Estate Romania for EUR 138.03 million, excluding VAT, judicial liquidator CITR announced on Friday, October 9. The company won the auction conducted as part of the shipyard’s insolvency proceedings. CITR said the transaction could allow (…)
New bridge, crossing point linking Romania and Ukraine inauguratedA new bridge and a border crossing point linking Romania and Ukraine were inaugurated on Thursday, October 8. The project also includes a border crossing point with Ukraine, Sighetu Marma?iei II, and covers a total of 1.2 km on Romanian territory. In the first phase, only vehicles weighing less (…)