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Damen Mangalia Shipyard Sold To Rheinmetall For EUR138M
Oct 9, 2026
Damen Mangalia Shipyard Sold To Rheinmetall For EUR138M.
Bankrupt Mangalia Shipyard was sold to defense giant Rheinmetall for EUR138 million, excluding VAT, on Friday.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
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