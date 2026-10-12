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October 12, 2026

'If it's not sustainable, a path will become overgrown': Alin U?eriu on the expansion and potential of Via Transilvanica, the long-distance trail crossing Romania
Oct 12, 2026

'If it's not sustainable, a path will become overgrown': Alin U?eriu on the expansion and potential of Via Transilvanica, the long-distance trail crossing Romania.

When the non-profit T??uleasa Social launched the project of Via Transilvanica, it was looking at a ten-year time frame to have the first (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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