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October 14, 2026

Drone enters romanian airspace; F-16 jets scrambled
Oct 14, 2026

Drone enters romanian airspace; F-16 jets scrambled.

A drone briefly entered Romanian airspace over the Black Sea, east of Sulina, on Wednesday, prompting a Ro-Alert warning for northern and eastern (…)

[Read the article in Mediafax]
 
 
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Bucharest Stock Exchange opens nominations for 2026 edition of flagship program BVB Arena The Bucharest Stock Exchange launched the BVB Arena 2026 edition on Wednesday, October 14, targeting Romanian entrepreneurial companies with high growth potential and capital market readiness. Through its redesigned structure, the program aims to identify and select relevant companies while (…)

 


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