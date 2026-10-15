VR project invites public to explore history of downtown Bucharest squareA virtual reality project hosted by the National Museum of History of Romania (MNIR) this weekend invites the public to explore two distinct periods in the history of the same area: the Royal Palace Square during the time of monarchy, and the area’s transformation during the communist period and (…)
Lumina Park opens at Bucharest Botanical GardenLumina Park will make its Romanian debut on October 16 at the Dimitrie Brândz? Botanical Garden in Bucharest. The outdoor multimedia experience will remain open through January 2027. Titled Around the World, the first local edition combines light installations, music, themed sets, and (…)