Cris-Tim Appoints Dan Timotin COOCold cuts producer Cris-Tim Family Holding (CFH.RO) has appointed Dan Timotin chief operating officer (COO) as of October 15, reflecting the company’s growth through acquisitions, it said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday evening.
Vista Bank Completes Acquisition Of Stockbroker InvestimentalVista Bank (Romania) has completed the acquisition of 100% in Investimental, following approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF). The deal integrates the brokerage firm into the financial ecosystem of Vista Bank and marks a new stage in the development of the bank as a group with a (…)