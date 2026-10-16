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October 16, 2026

Inside TVCMALL: How a One-Stop Wholesale Platform Works
Oct 16, 2026

Inside TVCMALL: How a One-Stop Wholesale Platform Works.

Retailers need a reliable supply of products their customers want, but finding the right products isn't always simple. A mobile accessories store, (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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Cris-Tim Appoints Dan Timotin COO Cold cuts producer Cris-Tim Family Holding (CFH.RO) has appointed Dan Timotin chief operating officer (COO) as of October 15, reflecting the company’s growth through acquisitions, it said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday evening.

Vista Bank Completes Acquisition Of Stockbroker Investimental Vista Bank (Romania) has completed the acquisition of 100% in Investimental, following approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF). The deal integrates the brokerage firm into the financial ecosystem of Vista Bank and marks a new stage in the development of the bank as a group with a (…)

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BREEAM Excellent Certification Awarded To 12 Residential Buildings In Greenfield Baneasa A total of 12 residential buildings within Greenfield Baneasa, a project developed by Impact Developer & Contractor, have received the BREEAM Excellent certification, issued by BRE Global for sustainability performance.

Snowfall hits Romania's Transf?g?r??an, drivers warned of dangerous conditions The first heavy snow hit Romania’s famous Transf?g?r??an high-altitude road, forcing road workers to intervene with snow-clearing equipment and anti-skid material. The Bra?ov Regional Directorate of Roads and Bridges (DRDP) announced on Friday, October 16, that a layer of snow has formed on the (…)

Romania's center-right parties PNL, USR call for parliamentary committee for administrative-territorial reform The National Liberal Party (PNL) and its allies in Save Romania Union (USR) called for the establishment of a parliamentary committee for administrative-territorial reform on Thursday, October 15. The two parties, set to form the opposition in the event of an investiture vote for the Luca (…)

Romanian real estate developer One United Properties appoints C?t?lin Jalob? as CFO Real estate developer One United Properties (BVB: ONE) announced on Friday, October 16, that it has appointed C?t?lin Jalob? as Group Chief Financial Officer. He will take office on December 17. In this role, Jalob? will lead the group’s finance function, including financial strategy and (…)

 


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