Eco Garden Construct's 2025 Turnover Up 65.3% YoY To RON59.5MEco Garden Construct, based in Cluj-Napoca, for 2025 reported a turnover of RON59.5 million (EUR11.8 million), up 65.3% from roughly RON36 million (EUR7.2 million) reported in 2025, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry website.
Exhibition explores Bucharest fashion from the 19th century to the 1940sDressing Time: Bucharest – Fashion, Memory, Identity, an exhibition open at Arcub, explores the evolution of clothing and the social and cultural transformations of Romania's capital from the mid-19th century to the 1940s. Curated by Iulia Gorneanu, the exhibition gathers around 1,000 items to (…)
Romania's winter time change in 2026: When to turn back the clocksRomania is set to change to winter time to benefit from more natural light. The time change takes place twice a year, in spring and autumn. The upcoming switch to winter time takes place during the night, on the last weekend of October, from October 24 to 25. The change involves moving clocks (…)