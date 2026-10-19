Inetum Romania 2025 Losses Widen to RON6.1M

Inetum Romania 2025 Losses Widen to RON6.1M. Inetum Romania, the local subsidiary of the French digital services group of the same name, for 2025 reported net losses of RON6.1 million (EUR1.2 (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]