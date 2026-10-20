MerchantPro Compass: First Quarter of Dual Taxation on Non-EU Parcels Brings 13% More Orders to Local Online Stores. Fashion Rebounds from Stagnation to 17% Growth



MerchantPro Compass: First Quarter of Dual Taxation on Non-EU Parcels Brings 13% More Orders to Local Online Stores. Fashion Rebounds from Stagnation to 17% Growth.

After a first half of the year in which market growth was driven almost entirely by higher basket values, Romanian eCommerce shifted direction in (…)