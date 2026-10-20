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October 20, 2026

MerchantPro Compass: First Quarter of Dual Taxation on Non-EU Parcels Brings 13% More Orders to Local Online Stores. Fashion Rebounds from Stagnation to 17% Growth
Oct 20, 2026

MerchantPro Compass: First Quarter of Dual Taxation on Non-EU Parcels Brings 13% More Orders to Local Online Stores. Fashion Rebounds from Stagnation to 17% Growth.

After a first half of the year in which market growth was driven almost entirely by higher basket values, Romanian eCommerce shifted direction in (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Mega Image And Profi Owner Adds New City To Its Map Mega Image SRL, which manages Profi and Mega Image retail chains, plans to open a store in Gheorgheni, Harghita County. The new store will be in the center of the city on 18, Piata Libertatii.

Transelectrica: Construction Works On Suceava-B?l?i Overhead Power Line To Kick Off By Early 2027 At The Latest Romania's national electricity transmission and system operator Transelectrica (stock symbol: TEL) announced on Tuesday, October 20, that construction work on the 400 kV Suceava – B?l?i Overhead Power Line on Romanian territory could begin by early 2027 at the latest.

Niculescu Cabinet Wins Confidence Vote In Romanian Parliament Romania's independent prime minister-designate Luca Niculescu has gained a vote of confidence in Parliament for his proposed cabinet on Tuesday, October 20, ending more than five months of political crisis.

Statistical Office: Romanian Construction Works Up 15.4% YoY In January-August 2026 The volume of construction works in Romania increased by 15.4% in unadjusted data and by 11.7% when adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, in January-August 2026 compared to the same period of 2025, data from Romania’s statistical office INS showed on Tuesday, October 20.

A seasoned IHG luxury leader takes the helm of one of Romania's most celebrated hotels InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest announces the appointment of Angelo Zuccala as General Manager of the hotel. Mr Zuccala will continue to also serve as Area General Manager IHG Hotels & Resorts Southern Europe Luxury & Lifestyle, combining the leadership of the Bucharest (…)

Romanian DIICOT prosecutors seize some properties of developer Nordis a third time DIICOT prosecutors once again placed the apartments constructed and owned by infamous developer Norids in Mamaia, on the Romanian Black Sea coast, under seizure, after the Bucharest Court of Appeal lifted the measure last week, according to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office made public on (…)

Luca Niculescu confirmed as Romania's new prime minister, ending five months of political uncertainty Independent Luca Niculescu was invested as Romania’s new prime minister on Tuesday, October 20, in a joint plenary session. According to the official announcement, out of a total of 464 members of Parliament, 355 senators and deputies were present. A total of 338 valid votes were recorded, of (…)

 


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