MerchantPro Compass: First Quarter of Dual Taxation on Non-EU Parcels Brings 13% More Orders to Local Online Stores. Fashion Rebounds from Stagnation to 17% Growth
Oct 20, 2026
MerchantPro Compass: First Quarter of Dual Taxation on Non-EU Parcels Brings 13% More Orders to Local Online Stores. Fashion Rebounds from Stagnation to 17% Growth.
After a first half of the year in which market growth was driven almost entirely by higher basket values, Romanian eCommerce shifted direction in (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]