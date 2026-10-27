Nicu?or Dan, after SRI revealed the sabotage network coordinated by Russia: A serious violation of the country’s sovereignty and security | Prime Minister’s message



Nicu?or Dan, after SRI revealed the sabotage network coordinated by Russia: A serious violation of the country’s sovereignty and security | Prime Minister’s message.

Romanian President Nicu?or Dan reacted on Tuesday after the SRI revealed a coordinated sabotage network from Russia, involved in the fire at the (…)