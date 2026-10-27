Minors barred from renting electric scooters in BucharestPeople under 18 will not be able to rent electric scooters, and companies operating fleets of scooters will have to verify the users’ ages, according to a project approved this week by the General Council of Bucharest. Specifically, minors will be prohibited from renting electric scooters from (…)
New grants to support beekeepers around Romania's F?g?ra? MountainsConservation Carpathia Foundation, social enterprise Roadele Mun?ilor F?g?ra?, and Zentiva Romania have launched a grant program for beekeepers working around the F?g?ra? Mountains. Applications are open until November 27. The program is available to beekeepers who already practice migratory (…)