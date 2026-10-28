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October 28, 2026

Thales to supply Romania with four mobile radar systems
Oct 28, 2026

Thales to supply Romania with four mobile radar systems.

Romania’s Ministry of Defense, through its General Directorate for Armaments, announced that it signed a contract on Tuesday, October 27, for four (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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