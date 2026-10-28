INS: Romanian Execs in All Economic Fields Expect Rising Prices in Oct-Dec 2026; Manufacturing Industry and Constructions Execs Forecast Moderate Headcount Decline
Oct 28, 2026
INS: Romanian Execs in All Economic Fields Expect Rising Prices in Oct-Dec 2026; Manufacturing Industry and Constructions Execs Forecast Moderate Headcount Decline.
Romanian executives of all Romania economy sectors expect prices to go up in all their economic fields in October-December period, while (…)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]