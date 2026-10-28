Alevia Turnover Rises 30% in 2025 to over RON 62M

Alevia Turnover Rises 30% in 2025 to over RON 62M. Dietary supplements producer Alevia, controlled by entrepreneur Florin Mitocaru, in 2025 registered turnover worth RON62.2 million (EUR12.3 (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]