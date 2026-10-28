Dacia Plant 2025 Turnover Down 6.9% YOY to RON75.7M

Dacia Plant 2025 Turnover Down 6.9% YOY to RON75.7M. Food supplements and tea producer Dacia Plant for 2025 reported turnover worth RON75.7 million (EUR15 million), down 6.9% from 2024, in line with (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]