Orange tests Romania's first 50G PON fiber connectionOrange Romania announced that it tested 50G PON fiber-optic technology for the first time in the country at its 5G Lab in Bucharest. The proof of concept explored potential uses ranging from 8K and 16K streaming to cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and industrial applications. 50G PON (…)
Romania marks 11 years since Colectiv club tragedy that killed 65 peopleRomania marks 11 years since the Colectiv club fire that killed 65 people on Friday, October 30. Beyond remembering the victims, the commemoration represents more than a decade of unfulfilled promises regarding the needed medical facilities. The fire, which broke out on the evening of October (…)
Romania revises downward growth forecasts for 2026 and 2027On the demand side, the recovery will be driven next year by consumption, although exports are also expected to contribute. This appears somewhat at odds with the modest increase expected in real wages next year: 0.4%, albeit significantly better than the 3.3% real contraction forecast for 2026, (…)