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October 28, 2026

OMV Petrom Adds 130 MW of Solar Power to Portfolio
Oct 28, 2026

OMV Petrom Adds 130 MW of Solar Power to Portfolio.

OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy producer in South-East Europe, announces that three photovoltaic parks developed in partnership with (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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