Antibiotice Iasi CEO Ioan Nani To Step Down On December 4Ioan Nani, chief executive officer of state-run pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), will end is mandate agreement at his request on December 4, 2026, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday evening.
Film review: A Summer of Nothing, If Pigeons Turned to GoldA Summer of Nothing/O var? de nimic was meant to be a different film. In the summer of 2020, filmmaker Alina Manolache went to the Greek island of Milos to document the initiative for the repatriation of Venus de Milo (from the Louvre museum in Paris). But as the campaign falls off the local (…)
Bucharest to host Rugby Europe Championship finals in March 2027Bucharest will host the Rugby Europe Championship finals on March 14, 2027, according to an announcement made by Rugby Europe on Thursday, October 29. Four matches will be played in a single day, from the placement matches and the third-place playoff to the grand final that will decide the (…)