OMV Petrom Q3/2026 Net Profit Up 68% YOY to RON2.25B

OMV Petrom Q3/2026 Net Profit Up 68% YOY to RON2.25B. OMV Petrom, Romania’ biggest oil and gas producer, for the third quarter of 2026 reported net profit attributable to stakeholders of RON2.25 (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]