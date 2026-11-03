Entrepreneur Iulian Stanciu sells Romanian IT&C retailer Flanco to PPC Group subsidiary Kotsovolos

Entrepreneur Iulian Stanciu sells Romanian IT&C retailer Flanco to PPC Group subsidiary Kotsovolos. Kotsovolos, a subsidiary of utility group PPC, has acquired 100% of the shares of the Romanian IT&C retailer Flanco from its shareholders, (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]