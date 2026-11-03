|
|
|
Iulian Stanciu Sells Flanco to Greek Group PPC
Nov 3, 2026
Iulian Stanciu Sells Flanco to Greek Group PPC.
Greek group PPC, which in 2023 took over Enel Romania operations, has signed an agreement to buy electro-IT retailer Flanco from entrepreneur (…)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Nuclearelectrica Inks RON225M Energy Sale Contract With Engie Romania
Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (stock symbol SNN) on Tuesday (November 3) signed a new wholesale energy supply contract with Engie Romania, worth RON225 million (EUR42 million), for the 2027-2028 period.
CPAG Study: Romania's Next Stage Of Economic Convergence Must Be Driven By Productivity
In Romania, the advantage of low costs has significantly eroded during 2021-2024, when labor costs grew faster than labor productivity, and, for the next stage of economic convergence, it is necessary to reverse this trend, show the findings of a research by Consilium Policy Advisors Group (…)
Mastercard: 75% Of SMEs In Romania Seek To Boost Their Revenue Over Next Five Years
Three-quarters (75%) of Romanian small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) plan to increase their revenue over the next five years, whilst 72% aim to attract new customers, but the ambition for growth does not mean growth at any cost, as per a study carried out by Mastercard across four (…)
Blue for You: Swedish artist Bella Rune's first solo exhibition in Romania to open in Oradea
Blue for You, the first solo exhibition in Romania of Swedish artist Bella Rune, will open mid-November at the Sion Neolog Synagogue in Oradea. Bella Rune (born in 1971) lives and works in Stockholm, Sweden. She studied at Chelsea College of Art in London, UK (1995–1998), and Beckman's School (…)
Romanian director Alina ?erban's debut film nominated for European Young Audience Award 2027
I Matter (Eu contez), the feature film debut of Romanian director Alina ?erban, has been nominated for the European Young Audience Award. It is nominated alongside Myrsini Aristidou’s Hold Onto Me (a Cyprus, Greece, Denmark production) and Louis Clichy’s Iron Boy (France, Belgium) ?erban’s (…)
Romania to attempt world tree-planting record with 3,000 volunteers
More than 3,000 volunteers are expected to gather in Poienarii Burchii, Prahova County, on Saturday, November 7, in an attempt to set a world record for simultaneous tree planting. The event, called Friendship Forest (P?durea Prieteniei), is supported by the Environment Ministry and organized by (…)
US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy to meet president Dan in Bucharest on November 4
Elbridge Colby, the US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, will hold talks with president Nicu?or Dan in Bucharest on Wednesday, November 4, the Presidential Administration announced. The talks will focus on Black Sea security and the presence of US troops in Romania, according to an (…)
|