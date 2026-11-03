BCR Romania Manufacturing PMI Index Slides to 48.7 in October, Ending Three-Month Expansion Period

BCR Romania Manufacturing PMI Index Slides to 48.7 in October, Ending Three-Month Expansion Period. Romania manufacturing sector returned to contraction in October, with BCR Romania PMI index dropping to 48.7 from 50.9 in September, ending a (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]