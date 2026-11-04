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November 4, 2026

Hungary's Pactic Group Acquires Romania's QeOPS
Nov 4, 2026

Hungary's Pactic Group Acquires Romania's QeOPS.

Pactic Group, a European logistics services provider and part of Romanian parcel delivery group Sameday, has announced on Wednesday (November 4) (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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