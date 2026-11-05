Romania begins preparations for 2027 state budgetThe institutions have been given deadlines on November 9, 10 and 11 to complete or update their submissions in the NG Budget application, which was financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The information will form the basis for the first stage of budget preparation, (…)
China's Autolink prepares for electronics factory in RomaniaAutolink is already looking for staff for the future production facility, including a factory manager to coordinate construction, according to Profit.ro. The Romanian factory will gradually take over Autolink's foreign orders and significantly increase the company's production capacity for (…)
Romania's Dan Air cancels 11,000 tickets processed by NetopiaThe situation at the airline, which filed for insolvency on October 22 to avoid forced execution and restructure its operations, appears to be getting out of control, even though it has not yet announced any flight cancellations. Dan Air has announced no flight cancellations, but moving its (…)