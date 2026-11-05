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November 5, 2026

TeraPlast 9M 2026 Turnover Up 10% YOY to RON943M
Nov 5, 2026

TeraPlast 9M 2026 Turnover Up 10% YOY to RON943M.

TeraPlast group, the largest polymer processor in Southeastern Europe, in the first nine months of 2026 recorded RON943 million turnover, up 10% (…)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
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Aerostar Bacau Reports 57% Profit Growth, 24% Higher Revenues for 9M/2026 State-owned Aerostar Bacau, a supplier of aerostructures, subassemblies and hydraulic systems for global manufacturing programs, posted RON111.4 million net profit in the first nine months of 2026, 57% above the year-earlier level.

Louis Dreyfus Rakes in RON574M Turnover in Romania in 2025, but Falls into Red Louis Dreyfus Company Balkans, part of French grain giant Louis Dreyfus, reported a net loss of RON10 million (EUR2 million) for 2025, after a profit of RON6 million (EUR1 million) in 2024 for Romanian operations.

Romanian opposition MPs propose rent and transport support for young workers The initiative, signed by USR deputies Alin Stoica and Diana Stoica alongside parliamentarians from other parties, aims to reduce housing and commuting costs for people aged 18 to 29 as they move from education into employment and independent living. “Because the transition from school to a job (…)

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China's Autolink prepares for electronics factory in Romania Autolink is already looking for staff for the future production facility, including a factory manager to coordinate construction, according to Profit.ro. The Romanian factory will gradually take over Autolink's foreign orders and significantly increase the company's production capacity for (…)

Romania's Dan Air cancels 11,000 tickets processed by Netopia The situation at the airline, which filed for insolvency on October 22 to avoid forced execution and restructure its operations, appears to be getting out of control, even though it has not yet announced any flight cancellations. Dan Air has announced no flight cancellations, but moving its (…)

 


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