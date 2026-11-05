TeraPlast 9M 2026 Turnover Up 10% YOY to RON943M

TeraPlast 9M 2026 Turnover Up 10% YOY to RON943M. TeraPlast group, the largest polymer processor in Southeastern Europe, in the first nine months of 2026 recorded RON943 million turnover, up 10% (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]