Tremend 2025 Turnover Down 1.4% YOY to RON316.8M

Tremend 2025 Turnover Down 1.4% YOY to RON316.8M. Tremend Software Consulting, the local software development company taken over by French group Publicis in 2022, ended 2025 with turnover of (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]