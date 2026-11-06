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November 6, 2026

Romania begins preparations for 2027 state budget
Nov 6, 2026

Romania begins preparations for 2027 state budget.

The institutions have been given deadlines on November 9, 10 and 11 to complete or update their submissions in the NG Budget application, which (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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