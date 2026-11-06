Airline DAN AIR Goes InsolventAirline DAN AIR has officially entered insolvency proceedings after the Bucharest Court of Law granted its petition, according to a decision published on the courts’ web portal on November 6, 2026.
Romania eyes EUR 800 mln Sig Sauer arms deal with Ukraine and MoldovaRomania could soon sign the contract for the purchase of weapons worth more than EUR 800 million, negotiated with US arms manufacturer Sig Sauer, according to G4Media sources. The funding is expected to come through the EU-backed SAFE defense fund, but it will be a joint arrangement with (…)