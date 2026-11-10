SAM Transport Forecasts RON87M Turnover for 2026, Up 47% YOY

SAM Transport Forecasts RON87M Turnover for 2026, Up 47% YOY. Sibiu-based SAM Transport, a family business, estimates it will end this year with RON87 million turnover, 47% higher than in 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]