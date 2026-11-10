Romanian company One United Properties enters Miami as partner in ORA by Casa Tua, a 77-story Brickell tower, alongside Fortune International Group

Romanian company One United Properties enters Miami as partner in ORA by Casa Tua, a 77-story Brickell tower, alongside Fortune International Group. Bucharest, November 10, 2026 – RBJ – One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use, and (…) [Read the article in Romanian Business Journal]