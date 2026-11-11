STRABAG PFS completes acquisition of Romania's BrennekaSTRABAG Property and Facility Services (STRABAG PFS) announced that it completed the acquisition of Brenneka Install and Samivo Instal in Romania. The transaction was finalized on November 10 after receiving the required regulatory approvals. STRABAG PFS acquired 100% of the shares in both (…)
Romania bans three Pakistani nationals for 10 years over security threatsThree Pakistani nationals have been declared undesirable in Romania for 10 years following information supplied by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI). The Bucharest Court of Appeal ordered the measure on Tuesday, November 10, after being notified by prosecutors. The individuals, identified (…)
Spirits Producer Prodal 94 Sees Net Profit Up 73.8% YoY In 2025Prodal ’94, a major producer in the spirits market held by Iranian-born businessmen Jabbar Kanani and Bagher Karimzadeh, ended 2025 with RON225.1 million (EUR44.6 million) revenue, up 12.2% from 2024’s RON200.5 million (EUR40.3 million), according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.
BCR Seed Starter Announces EUR500,000 Investment In KinderpediaBCR Seed Starter, the corporate venture capital (CVC) vehicle of Banca Comercial? Român? (BCR), announces a EUR500,000 investment in Kinderpedia, a Romanian technology company that has developed a software-as-a-service (SaaS) management and communication platform for schools and nurseries.