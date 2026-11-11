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November 11, 2026

Bucharest home sales forecast to rise 23% in Q4 2026
Nov 11, 2026

Bucharest home sales forecast to rise 23% in Q4 2026.

Roughly 14,200 homes could be sold in Bucharest during the fourth quarter of 2026, up 23% from the same period last year, Crosspoint Real Estate (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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