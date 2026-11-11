Best Electric Van 2026: Ford Transit Curier, KIA PV5 Cargo and Iveco Daily won the titles in all three classes, after two days of testing. The Best Electric Pickup 2026 is: Toyota Hilux BEV
Nov 11, 2026
Best Electric Van 2026: Ford Transit Curier, KIA PV5 Cargo and Iveco Daily won the titles in all three classes, after two days of testing. The Best Electric Pickup 2026 is: Toyota Hilux BEV.
The competition, organized by Auto Expert Media in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests and supported by Arval Romania (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]