Best Electric Van 2026: Ford Transit Curier, KIA PV5 Cargo and Iveco Daily won the titles in all three classes, after two days of testing. The Best Electric Pickup 2026 is: Toyota Hilux BEV



Best Electric Van 2026: Ford Transit Curier, KIA PV5 Cargo and Iveco Daily won the titles in all three classes, after two days of testing. The Best Electric Pickup 2026 is: Toyota Hilux BEV.

The competition, organized by Auto Expert Media in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests and supported by Arval Romania (…)