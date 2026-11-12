Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest wins five international luxury awards in 2026, strengthening its position as a leading business and leisure hotel in Romania
Nov 12, 2026
Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest wins five international luxury awards in 2026, strengthening its position as a leading business and leisure hotel in Romania.
Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest, a five-star hotel located on Calea Victoriei in the heart of Romania's capital, has received five international (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]