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November 12, 2026

Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest wins five international luxury awards in 2026, strengthening its position as a leading business and leisure hotel in Romania
Nov 12, 2026

Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest wins five international luxury awards in 2026, strengthening its position as a leading business and leisure hotel in Romania.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest, a five-star hotel located on Calea Victoriei in the heart of Romania's capital, has received five international (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
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